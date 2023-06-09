FTX Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will go head to head on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Heat, 109-94, on Wednesday. Jamal Murray poured in a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and Butler had 28 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 10 10 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 32 21 10 0 2 1 Christian Braun 15 4 1 1 0 0

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.5 12.7 11 1 1.2 1.6 Jamal Murray 28.1 5.9 6.8 2 0.2 3 Michael Porter Jr. 12.1 8.6 1.9 0.3 0.6 2.4 Aaron Gordon 11.9 5.7 3.4 0.2 0.8 0.7 Bruce Brown 11.8 4.1 1.6 0.9 0.5 1.1

