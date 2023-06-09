How to Watch the Orioles vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Baltimore Orioles will send a hot-hitting Aaron Hicks to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 71 total home runs.
- Baltimore's .414 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Orioles' .247 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Baltimore scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Orioles are 18th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Orioles strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-best average in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Baltimore has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.338).
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 237 (3.8 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles will send Tyler Wells (4-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Wells heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Wells is looking for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 appearances this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Daniel Lynch will get the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.
- Lynch has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-0
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Alex Cobb
|6/4/2023
|Giants
|W 8-3
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/6/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Freddy Peralta
|6/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Corbin Burnes
|6/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Colin Rea
|6/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Daniel Lynch
|6/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Cole Irvin
|Brady Singer
|6/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|-
|6/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Chris Bassitt
|6/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|José Berríos
|6/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Yusei Kikuchi
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Graham Ashcraft
