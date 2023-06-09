Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Kansas City Royals matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Orioles vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Wells Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (4-2) for his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 4 5.1 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Guardians May. 29 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Yankees May. 24 5.0 5 5 5 8 2 vs. Angels May. 18 5.0 6 3 3 7 1 vs. Pirates May. 13 7.0 1 0 0 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Wells' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 64 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs, 45 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a slash line of .283/.399/.425 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .235/.297/.390 so far this year.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Adam Frazier or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has collected 57 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He's slashing .250/.328/.443 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (59 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He's slashing .234/.268/.417 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.