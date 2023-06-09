Friday's contest at Coors Field has the San Diego Padres (29-33) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (26-38) at 8:40 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (4-4) for the Padres and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those games).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 15-29 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (285 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule