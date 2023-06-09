Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds. The total is 12 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -125 +105 12 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies are 4-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (six of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has won 18 of its 47 games, or 38.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 27 of 63 chances this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-17 11-21 13-13 13-25 17-27 9-11

