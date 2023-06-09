Yu Darvish takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Friday at Coors Field against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 50 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 285 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.499 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (4-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gomber has six starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants L 10-4 Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock

