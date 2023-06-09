On Friday, June 9 at 8:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (29-33) visit the Colorado Rockies (26-38) at Coors Field. Yu Darvish will get the call for the Padres, while Austin Gomber will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Padres have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+105). The game's total has been listed at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.99 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 20 out of the 39 games, or 51.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a 17-16 record (winning 51.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 18-29 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Harold Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

