Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Padres on June 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Charlie Blackmon and others in the San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Padres vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Padres vs Rockies
|Padres vs Rockies Odds
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He's slashing .272/.352/.432 so far this year.
- Blackmon has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .174 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .258/.336/.476 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Yu Darvish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Darvish Stats
- Yu Darvish (4-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 12th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Darvish has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Darvish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 3
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|2.2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 23
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 17
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Twins
|May. 11
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Austin Gomber's player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Soto Stats
- Soto has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.422/.483 so far this season.
- Soto has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 7
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.