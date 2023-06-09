Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Charlie Blackmon and others in the San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He's slashing .272/.352/.432 so far this year.

Blackmon has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .174 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .258/.336/.476 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Darvish Stats

Yu Darvish (4-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 12th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Darvish has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 28 2.2 7 7 7 2 0 at Nationals May. 23 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Royals May. 17 5.1 6 4 4 6 2 at Twins May. 11 6.0 4 2 2 7 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.422/.483 so far this season.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 7 5-for-5 1 0 4 6 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

