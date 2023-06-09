The San Diego Padres (29-33) and Colorado Rockies (26-38) battle in NL West play, on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (4-4) for the Padres and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.99 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.99 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.

Gomber has recorded four quality starts this year.

Gomber enters this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Austin Gomber vs. Padres

He will face a Padres offense that ranks 29th in the league with 453 total hits (on a .224 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .383 (24th in the league) with 69 total home runs (17th in MLB action).

Gomber has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Padres this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .182 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres will send Darvish (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 3.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.115.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 11 starts this season, Darvish has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.

