Rockies vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 9
The San Diego Padres (29-33) and Colorado Rockies (26-38) battle in NL West play, on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
The probable starters are Yu Darvish (4-4) for the Padres and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.99 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.99 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.
- Gomber has recorded four quality starts this year.
- Gomber enters this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Austin Gomber vs. Padres
- He will face a Padres offense that ranks 29th in the league with 453 total hits (on a .224 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .383 (24th in the league) with 69 total home runs (17th in MLB action).
- Gomber has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Padres this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .182 batting average over one appearance.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish
- The Padres will send Darvish (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- The 36-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 3.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.115.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- In 11 starts this season, Darvish has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
