Brandon Wu is in 23rd place, with a score of -4, after the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Brandon Wu Insights

Wu has finished better than par 10 times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Wu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Wu has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 30 -7 269 0 19 2 4 $2.6M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Wu played this event was in 2023, and he finished 23rd.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards, five yards shorter than the 7,264-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The courses that Wu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,233 yards, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be 7,264 yards this week.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was somewhat mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.25 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which placed him in the 41st percentile of the field.

Wu shot better than only 5% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Wu carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Wu had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.3).

Wu's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the field average (4.5).

At that most recent tournament, Wu's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Wu ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Wu underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Wu Odds to Win: +11000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

