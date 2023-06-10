Obsessed with college baseball? Then you've come to the right spot. Ensure you catch all of Saturday's NCAA baseball action by reading the article below, which highlights how to watch or live stream the 12 games that are airing on Fubo on June 10.

Watch even more College Baseball action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Virginia vs Duke Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Virginia vs Duke Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Alabama vs Wake Forest Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Florida vs South Carolina Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tennessee vs Southern Mississippi Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Kentucky vs LSU Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Florida vs South Carolina Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Indiana State vs TCU Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Texas vs Stanford Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Indiana State vs TCU Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oregon vs Oral Roberts Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oregon vs Oral Roberts Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the College Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's path to the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and concludes with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.