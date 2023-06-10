Saturday's game between the San Francisco Giants (32-31) and the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:35 PM on June 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (0-2) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have one win against the spread in their last six chances.

This season, the Giants have won 15 out of the 32 games, or 46.9%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 289 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (267 total, 4.2 per game).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 4 Orioles L 8-3 Anthony DeSclafani vs Tyler Wells June 6 @ Rockies W 10-4 John Brebbia vs Dinelson Lamet June 7 @ Rockies W 5-4 Logan Webb vs Connor Seabold June 8 @ Rockies W 6-4 Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson June 9 Cubs L 3-2 Anthony DeSclafani vs Marcus Stroman June 10 Cubs - John Brebbia vs Kyle Hendricks June 11 Cubs - Alex Wood vs Hayden Wesneski June 12 @ Cardinals - Logan Webb vs Matthew Liberatore June 13 @ Cardinals - Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty June 14 @ Cardinals - Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery June 16 @ Dodgers - TBA vs Bobby Miller

Cubs Schedule