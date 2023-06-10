Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 walks while hitting .247.
- Profar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 during his last games.
- Profar has had a hit in 38 of 56 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 56), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 56 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.292
|AVG
|.194
|.351
|OBP
|.294
|.467
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|17/12
|K/BB
|29/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers (1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
