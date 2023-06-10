Matt Kuchar will compete at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, taking place from June 8-11.

Looking to wager on Kuchar at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Kuchar has finished below par 11 times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Kuchar has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Kuchar has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 27 -6 278 0 13 1 3 $2.3M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Kuchar's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five three times and the top 10 five times. His average finish has been 13th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play at 7,264 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,301.

The courses that Kuchar has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,286 yards, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at 7,264 yards this week.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.43 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the ninth percentile among all competitors.

Kuchar was better than 83% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.72.

Kuchar did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kuchar carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.3).

Kuchar's seven birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that most recent outing, Kuchar's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 17 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Kuchar finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kuchar recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards

