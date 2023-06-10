The Florida Panthers take their home ice at BB&T Center against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Panthers are listed with -110 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have a 13-8-21 record in games that have needed overtime.

Florida has 51 points (22-6-7) in the 35 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 11 times this season the Panthers finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-8-1 record, good for five points.

Florida has finished 3-16-1 in the 20 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering seven points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 69 games (50-13-6, 106 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 25-12-4 to register 54 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Panthers went 25-11-3 in those contests (53 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 16-11-27 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 39 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 55 points.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

When Vegas has scored two goals this season, they've earned 15 points (4-11-7 record).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 65 times, earning 122 points from those matchups (60-3-2).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 22-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 58 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

