Saturday's game features the San Diego Padres (30-33) and the Colorado Rockies (26-39) clashing at Coors Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on June 10.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-4) for the Padres and Kyle Freeland (4-7) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have put together a 4-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 16 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (291 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.26 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule