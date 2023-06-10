The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Gary Sanchez and the San Diego Padres, on Saturday at Coors Field.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to upset. The total is 12 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -130 +110 12 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 games (six of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (41.8%) in those contests.

Colorado is 16-30 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 28 of its 64 chances.

The Rockies have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-18 11-21 13-13 13-26 17-28 9-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.