The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 63rd in slugging.

In 69.6% of his 56 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 19 games this season (33.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .336 AVG .244 .376 OBP .320 .579 SLG .300 14 XBH 5 6 HR 0 21 RBI 8 19/8 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings