Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 11 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .243 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (38 of 57), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 24 games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.285
|AVG
|.194
|.348
|OBP
|.294
|.455
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|17/13
|K/BB
|29/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
