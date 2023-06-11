Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will attempt to defeat Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies when the teams square off on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Padres (-185). The total is 12 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Moneyline: Padres -185
Underdog Moneyline: Rockies +150
Total: 12
Over Odds: -110
Under Odds: -110

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has won eight of its 25 games, or 32%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 28 of 65 chances this season.

The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-19 11-21 13-14 13-26 17-28 9-12

