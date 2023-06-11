As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, June 11, Blake Snell will toe the rubber for the San Diego Padres (31-33) as they take on the Colorado Rockies (26-40), who will answer with Dinelson Lamet. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Padres have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. The total is 11.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-3, 12.96 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 22 (53.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Padres have gone 8-5 (61.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 7-15 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

