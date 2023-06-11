Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Padres on June 11, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Charlie Blackmon and others on the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday at Coors Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Padres vs Rockies
|Padres vs Rockies Odds
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.
- He has a .265/.347/.422 slash line so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.336/.470 so far this year.
- McMahon enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Snell Stats
- The Padres' Blake Snell (2-6) will make his 13th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Snell has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|4.0
|5
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dinelson Lamet's player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 58 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .262/.414/.471 so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 10
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 7
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.