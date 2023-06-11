Rockies vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 11
The San Diego Padres (31-33) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they visit the Colorado Rockies (26-40) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (2-6) for the Padres and Dinelson Lamet (1-3) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-3, 12.96 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet
- The Rockies will look to Lamet (1-3) to open the game and make his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Over his 14 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .373 against him. He has a 12.96 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- In four of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Dinelson Lamet vs. Padres
- He meets a Padres offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 270 total runs scored while batting .227 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .391 slugging percentage (22nd in MLB play) and has hit a total of 74 home runs (12th in the league).
- In two innings over two appearances against the Padres this season, Lamet has a 9 ERA and a 3 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell
- The Padres will send Snell (2-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.4 walks per nine across 12 games.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Snell has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
Blake Snell vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 293 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 52 home runs, 26th in the league.
- The left-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 6-for-20 with two doubles and three RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season.
