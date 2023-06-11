How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Boston Red Sox when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Read More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB play with 102 total home runs.
- New York ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .421.
- The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.
- New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (302 total).
- The Yankees are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- New York's 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.211).
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 70 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 221 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 320 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.325 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Schmidt has registered two quality starts this season.
- Schmidt will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bello (3-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In nine starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-3
|Away
|Matt Dermody
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Domingo Germán
