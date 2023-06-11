Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Boston Red Sox when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB play with 102 total home runs.

New York ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .421.

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (302 total).

The Yankees are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

New York's 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 70 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 221 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 320 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.325 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Schmidt has registered two quality starts this season.

Schmidt will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello (3-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In nine starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Domingo Germán

