The Boston Red Sox (32-33) are looking for another strong showing from a hitter on a roll against the New York Yankees (38-28) on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Rafael Devers is on a two-game homer streak.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (2-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has two quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Schmidt has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 45 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.

Bello has collected three quality starts this year.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

