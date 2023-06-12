The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 9, Gordon put up 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 108-95 win versus the Heat.

Let's look at Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 13.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.8 Assists 3.5 3 3.7 PRA -- 25.9 23 PR -- 22.9 19.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 42 27 7 6 3 0 1 6/7/2023 34 11 10 5 0 0 1 6/4/2023 38 12 7 2 2 1 0 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

