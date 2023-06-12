Bruce Brown will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 9, Brown posted 21 points in a 108-95 win versus the Heat.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 1.5 3.4 1.6 PRA -- 19 19.2 PR -- 15.6 17.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 30 21 4 2 3 1 1 6/7/2023 29 5 2 0 1 3 0 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.