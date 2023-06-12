The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-95 win over the Heat (his last action) Murray produced 15 points and 12 assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20 26.8 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.7 Assists 8.5 6.2 7.3 PRA -- 30.1 39.8 PR -- 23.9 32.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

Murray is responsible for taking 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16 per game.

He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 43 15 3 12 2 0 1 6/7/2023 45 34 10 10 3 0 1 6/4/2023 39 18 4 10 3 0 1 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.