Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 12
The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|20
|26.8
|Rebounds
|5.5
|3.9
|5.7
|Assists
|8.5
|6.2
|7.3
|PRA
|--
|30.1
|39.8
|PR
|--
|23.9
|32.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|3.1
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat
- Murray is responsible for taking 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16 per game.
- He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.
- Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.
Jamal Murray vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|43
|15
|3
|12
|2
|0
|1
|6/7/2023
|45
|34
|10
|10
|3
|0
|1
|6/4/2023
|39
|18
|4
|10
|3
|0
|1
|6/1/2023
|44
|26
|6
|10
|2
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|34
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
