The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, face the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Green, in his previous game (June 9 win against the Heat) posted three points.

Below we will break down Green's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 3.5 7.8 4 Rebounds 1.5 2.6 1.4 Assists 0.5 1.2 0.5 PRA -- 11.6 5.9 PR -- 10.4 5.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat

Green is responsible for taking 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

Green's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Jeff Green vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 16 3 0 0 1 0 1 6/7/2023 17 4 0 1 0 0 0 6/4/2023 16 9 1 1 1 0 0 6/1/2023 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/13/2023 20 12 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.