Jeff Green NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 12
The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, face the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will break down Green's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|3.5
|7.8
|4
|Rebounds
|1.5
|2.6
|1.4
|Assists
|0.5
|1.2
|0.5
|PRA
|--
|11.6
|5.9
|PR
|--
|10.4
|5.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat
- Green is responsible for taking 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.
- Green's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.
- On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.
- The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.
Jeff Green vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/7/2023
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6/4/2023
|16
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|20
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
