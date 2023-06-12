The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 108-95 win versus the Heat, Caldwell-Pope tallied seven points, three steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Caldwell-Pope's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.8 11.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.7 Assists 1.5 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 16.7 PR -- 13.6 15 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 36 7 4 2 2 2 3 6/7/2023 28 6 3 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 36 6 3 3 1 1 1 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

