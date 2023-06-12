Michael Porter Jr. be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter put up 11 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 108-95 win against the Heat.

With prop bets available for Porter, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 17.4 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 7.9 Assists 0.5 1 1.5 PRA -- 23.9 21.5 PR -- 22.9 20 3PM 1.5 3 2.2



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

He's made three threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per contest.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 23 11 3 0 0 0 0 6/7/2023 21 2 7 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 26 5 6 0 1 0 0 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

