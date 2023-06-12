Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 5
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (210)
- The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this year, tallying an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
- When the spread is set as 8 or more this season, Denver (11-12-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45.8%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).
- Denver and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it allows 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.
- Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).
