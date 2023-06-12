The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)
  • Pick OU: Over (210)
  • The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this year, tallying an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
  • When the spread is set as 8 or more this season, Denver (11-12-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45.8%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).
  • Denver and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it allows 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
  • With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.
  • Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).

