The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)

Heat (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this year, tallying an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 8 or more this season, Denver (11-12-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45.8%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it allows 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.

Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).

