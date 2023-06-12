Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 210.5.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|210.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 210.5 combined points in 69 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Denver's outings this year is 228.3, 17.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 210.5
|% of Games Over 210.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|69
|84.1%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|58
|70.7%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
