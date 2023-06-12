The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 210.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 210.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 210.5 combined points in 69 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Denver's outings this year is 228.3, 17.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

