In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Denver shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, allowing 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in away games.

The Nuggets are making 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries