The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Monday, June 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 108-95 on Friday when they last met. Aaron Gordon topped the Nuggets in the win with 27 points, while Jimmy Butler put up 25 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

The Nuggets have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 114.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.4 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets record 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 210.5

