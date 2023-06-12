Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will square off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Heat, 108-95, on Friday. Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in seven rebounds and six assists. Jimmy Butler had 25 points, plus seven rebounds and seven assists, for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Gordon 27 7 6 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 23 12 4 3 3 3 Bruce Brown 21 4 2 1 1 3

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29.5 13.5 10.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 Jamal Murray 26.8 5.7 7.3 2 0.2 3.1 Aaron Gordon 13.5 5.8 3.7 0.2 0.8 0.9 Michael Porter Jr. 12.1 7.9 1.5 0.2 0.5 2.2 Bruce Brown 13.4 4.2 1.6 0.8 0.6 1.4

