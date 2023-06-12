Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Randal Grichuk (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while batting .317.
- In 26 of 33 games this year (78.8%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (36.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 33 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (48.5%), including four games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|.347
|AVG
|.278
|.413
|OBP
|.322
|.514
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|17/6
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (2-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
