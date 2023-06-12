Monday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (33-33) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at 7:10 PM (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (2-1) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-2) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in five of those contests).

The Rockies have won in 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (298 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule