Rockies vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (33-33) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at 7:10 PM (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (2-1) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-2) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in five of those contests).
- The Rockies have won in 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (298 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Connor Seabold vs Logan Webb
|June 8
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|June 9
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Austin Gomber vs Yu Darvish
|June 10
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryan Weathers
|June 11
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Dinelson Lamet vs Blake Snell
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Kutter Crawford
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Bryce Elder
|June 17
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Charlie Morton
