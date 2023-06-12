The Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies will play on Monday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Masataka Yoshida and Ryan McMahon among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.1%) in those contests.

Colorado has been at least a +180 moneyline underdog eight times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of its 66 opportunities.

The Rockies have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 11-21 14-14 13-26 17-28 10-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.