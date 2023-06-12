Masataka Yoshida and Jurickson Profar will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 56 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 298 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.503 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Connor Seabold (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Seabold will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres L 9-6 Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland - 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Bryce Elder 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Charlie Morton

