Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (33-33) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at Fenway Park on Monday, June 12. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-225). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.81 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 23 times and won 13, or 56.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

