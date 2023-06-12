Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Red Sox on June 12, 2023
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rockies
|Red Sox vs Rockies Odds
|Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 37 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.335/.479 on the season.
- McMahon has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (55 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .240/.322/.384 on the season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has put up 61 hits with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.
- He has a .247/.300/.494 slash line on the year.
- Devers enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.