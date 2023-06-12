Nolan Jones brings a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (27-40) game against the Boston Red Sox (33-33) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will give the ball to James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.81 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.

Seabold enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Seabold will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.4 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton (2-1) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Paxton will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

