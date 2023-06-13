The Kansas City Chiefs are +650 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire league as of June 18.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Chiefs games last season went over the point total.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs collected seven wins at home last season and seven on the road.

When underdogs, Kansas City had just one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and picked up 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped keep opposing offenses in check with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +5000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +5000 6 October 12 Broncos - +4000 7 October 22 Chargers - +3000 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +4000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +5000 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +3000

