Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.351) this season, fueled by 59 hits.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 20 games this year (35.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (19 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.336
|AVG
|.245
|.376
|OBP
|.324
|.579
|SLG
|.298
|14
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|9
|19/8
|K/BB
|21/10
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
