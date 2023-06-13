Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-1. The Panthers are the underdog (+165) in this decisive game against the Golden Knights (-200).

Get ready for this Stanley Cup Final matchup with a glimpse at who we project to win the game.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)

Golden Knights (-200) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have gone 16-11-27 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 51-22-9.

Vegas is 25-8-7 (57 points) in its 40 games decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has scored a pair of goals in 22 games this season (4-11-7 record, 15 points).

The Golden Knights are 61-3-2 in the 66 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 124 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 22-7-1 to record 45 points.

In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 49 games, going 27-18-4 to record 58 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 13-8-21 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.

In the 36 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 51 points.

Across the 11 games this season the Panthers finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.

Florida has earned seven points (3-17-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 69 games, earning 106 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 41 games has a record of 25-12-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Panthers finished 25-11-3 in those contests (53 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

