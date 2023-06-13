Golden Knights vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-1. The Panthers are the underdog (+165) in this decisive game against the Golden Knights (-200).
Get ready for this Stanley Cup Final matchup with a glimpse at who we project to win the game.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have gone 16-11-27 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 51-22-9.
- Vegas is 25-8-7 (57 points) in its 40 games decided by one goal.
- The 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas has scored a pair of goals in 22 games this season (4-11-7 record, 15 points).
- The Golden Knights are 61-3-2 in the 66 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 124 points).
- In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 22-7-1 to record 45 points.
- In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 49 games, going 27-18-4 to record 58 points.
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have posted a record of 13-8-21 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.
- In the 36 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 51 points.
- Across the 11 games this season the Panthers finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.
- Florida has earned seven points (3-17-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 69 games, earning 106 points from those contests.
- This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 41 games has a record of 25-12-4 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Panthers finished 25-11-3 in those contests (53 points).
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
