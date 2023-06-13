The New York Mets and New York Yankees will meet on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Brandon Nimmo and Gleyber Torres among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets are 10th in MLB play with 79 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

The Mets rank 19th in the majors with a .395 slugging percentage.

The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Mets have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (290 total runs).

The Mets are 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mets average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.383).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 102 home runs.

The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Yankees' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Yankees have scored 304 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

The Yankees strike out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.55 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.206 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Scherzer has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 10 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (0-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

In four starts this season, Severino has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Max Scherzer Charlie Morton 6/8/2023 Braves L 13-10 Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates L 14-7 Away Tylor Megill Rich Hill 6/10/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Away Kodai Senga Johan Oviedo 6/11/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Mitch Keller 6/13/2023 Yankees - Home Max Scherzer Luis Severino 6/14/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Gerrit Cole 6/16/2023 Cardinals - Home Tylor Megill Miles Mikolas 6/17/2023 Cardinals - Home Kodai Senga Adam Wainwright 6/18/2023 Cardinals - Home Carlos Carrasco Matthew Liberatore 6/19/2023 Astros - Away Max Scherzer Framber Valdez

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby

