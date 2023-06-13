You can see player prop bet odds for Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and others on the New York Mets and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Scherzer Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (5-2) for his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 7 5.2 11 5 5 10 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 7.0 5 2 1 9 1 at Rockies May. 26 7.0 6 1 1 8 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 6.0 3 0 0 5 1 at Nationals May. 14 5.0 2 1 1 6 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has put up 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .216/.291/.420 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has collected 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.374/.415 on the year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 4 4 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .253/.331/.429 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashed .269/.344/.444 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

