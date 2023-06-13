The New York Mets (31-35) and New York Yankees (38-29) square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Mets are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Yankees a series loss to the Red Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Max Scherzer (5-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (0-1) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.71 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.75 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Mets' Scherzer (5-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.71 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 10 games this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Scherzer has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.75, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .250 batting average against him.

Severino is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Severino will try to record his third matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

