Tuesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (38-29) against the New York Mets (31-35) at Citi Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Mets will give the nod to Max Scherzer (5-2) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (0-1).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mets and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mets have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Mets have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Mets have a record of 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when they're favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mets.

The Mets have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 290 (4.4 per game).

The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Yankees have gone 3-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (45%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won three of six games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The Yankees score the 13th-most runs in baseball (304 total, 4.5 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 7 @ Braves L 7-5 Max Scherzer vs Charlie Morton June 8 @ Braves L 13-10 Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider June 9 @ Pirates L 14-7 Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill June 10 @ Pirates W 5-1 Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo June 11 @ Pirates L 2-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller June 13 Yankees - Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino June 14 Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole June 16 Cardinals - Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas June 17 Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright June 18 Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore June 19 @ Astros - Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez

Yankees Schedule